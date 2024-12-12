Staff are racing to fill up the pools at popular Sea Point Pavilion and verify water quality. The facility will officially open on Friday, December 13 at 7am.

The Sea Point Pavilion is a jewel attraction for locals and tourists alike and has been closed since September, when a sinkhole was discovered. The sinkhole, created by a collapsed water line, was found in September during a routine inspection of the facility, forcing its temporary closure to allow for excavation and repairs. Sea Point Pavillion is the city’s only Olympic-sized saltwater swimming pool and is frequently used as a training pool by triathletes and squad swimmers.

All the pools were drained and cleaned, and along with pipeline repairs, work was done on the pool basin due to fibre lining damage. Plant and mechanical works were checked to ensure the pool's safe and functional reopening. Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, Patricia Van der Ross said: “Our swimming pool operations draw significant interest from the public each year, and for good reason—they are among our most popular recreational facilities.” The revamp includes walls being painted in vibrant colours, inspired by the colours of the Pavilion forecourt and its colourful food kiosks.

Visitors have been advised to bring cash as payment, as the card machine can cause delays. Summer opening times: Tuesday – Sunday and public holidays: 7am – 7pm

Mondays: 12am – 7pm Entry cost: Adults: R36 per day or R446 for a monthly membership