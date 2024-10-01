Local entertainers are coming together for a good cause in aid of St Luke’s Combined Hospices. Under the umbrella of Rocking4Cancer, artists such as DJ Ready D, DJ Portia, Shadley Schroeder, Vuvu Khumalo, Novacaine The Band, Saan CPT, The Plain Boys and more, will be showcasing the All White Party, to be held on Friday, October 4 at West End in Athlone.

Rocking 4 Cancer was started in 2013 by two friends with a love for live music and a passion for worthy causes. “Cancer is close to our hearts and with that, the idea for Rocking4Cancer was born. We rely solely on public and business sponsorship and this event is all about having a good time but in aid of amazing charities,” says co-founder Casey Lee Jeftha “St Luke’s was chosen as co-founder Carmelita Daniels lost her father to cancer and St Luke’s helped the family tremendously last year and they were our very first beneficiary when we started on 2013 and we wanted to celebrate our 10 years going back to our roots.”

St Luke’s donor relations head Jenelle Krishna says: “I am deeply moved by the unwavering support we receive from our community through events like Rocking4Cancer. “These initiatives not only raise vital funds for our services but also unite us in a shared commitment to providing compassionate care to those facing life-limiting illnesses.” Guests can expect dynamic performances, free goodie bags, and refreshments for early attendees.