Erica Primary School’s robotics and coding club in Belhar has once again achieved remarkable success, qualifying for the prestigious First Lego League national championships in Johannesburg this weekend. The achievement follows their impressive performance earlier this year at the national World Robotics Olympiad, where they ranked 5th and 6th out of 30 schools in their respective categories.

Coach Vernon Petersen, who has led the club for two years, expressed his pride in the team. He says: “Our learners have cracked the code and unlocked an incredible opportunity.” But, despite their success, the team of nine learners face a major challenge: raising nearly R90 000 to attend the event for the 6-7 December event.

Reg: This is the third tourney Erica Primary School has made in 2024. Picture: supllied The First Lego League is one of the largest robotics competitions globally, with over 110 countries participating. This year’s theme, “Submerged,” focuses on ocean-related issues. Teams are tasked with creating a robot to complete a series of tasks while also presenting an innovation project that tackles a global challenge.

Erica Primary’s team chose to address ocean acidification, designing a device to measure pH, water clarity, and salinity levels in the ocean. In addition to the robot design, learners must present their innovation project to a panel of judges, combining technical knowledge with environmental awareness. For many team members, this will be their first time flying, and the excitement is palpable.

Coach Vernon adds: “They can’t wait to showcase their innovation to the world.” With the team attending coding and robotics classes six days a week, Petersen praised his learners dedication and talent to succeed despite competing against wealthier schools. He adds: “This proves their talent and dedication.

“They’ve shown that hard work can overcome any barrier. “I am incredibly proud to see these young learners dedicated to their dreams. Their achievement of qualifying for two national events in 2024 speaks volumes about their abilities.” The cost of attending the First Lego League includes travel and accommodation expenses, as the team seeks support from sponsors and the community.