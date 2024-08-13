A drowning prevention program that has been teaching kids water safety on the Cape Flats has won an award. The Muizenberg-based non-profit Drowning and Dropout Prevention program called EcoActive has been awarded the Bavo Verheyden Award from Lifesaving South Africa for the Best Drowning Prevention Initiative.

Janelle Naidoo from Lifesaving South Africa says the annual award is in memory of Mr Bavo Verheyden, a 21-year-old Belgian citizen who drowned at Ntafufu River Mouth near Port St Johns on 18 April 2011. His older brother Bart, 29, who was with him, managed to swim out of the rip current and has survived. Naidoo explains: “The body was found later in the week.

“The full-moon spring tide and very rough sea conditions may have contributed to this tragic incident which occurred at the peak of the spring high tide. There were no warning signs on the beach or at the resort. This is the first award for EcoActivem which was established in 2014 by Belinda Minter. Minter says: “I recognised the need to provide at-risk youth with essential life skills and water safety education in my community, where resources were limited.

“Winning the Bavo Verheyden Award from Lifesaving South Africa feels incredibly rewarding. “It is a significant recognition of our dedication to drowning prevention and our commitment to the community. “The fact that the award was presented during our annual fundraising Beach Run, with volunteers, supporters, and learners all present, made the moment even more meaningful.”