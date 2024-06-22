The winter school holidays are in full swing, so to ensure your bundles of joy are making the most of the three week break, head on over to the Fun Park at Sun Exhibits in Grandwest Casino and Entertainment World. Step into a world of excitement with the carnival rides and activities that promise endless fun and adventure. From the exhilarating spins of the Tornado to the nostalgic joy of the swings, there's something for every thrill-seeker here.

Bounce to new heights on the Bungee Trampolines or experience the excitement of space with the Space Gyro ride. Let the little ones delight in the whimsical charm of the Lady Bugs or soar through the skies on the Horse and Airplane Swings. Engage in some friendly competition with the Bumper Rides and feel the adrenaline rush as you race around the track on the Pedal Go-Karts, or test your balance on the Rodeo Bull. Experience the sensation of free-fall with the Parachute Simulator or challenge your friends to an epic battle in the Nerf Wars arena.

And if you're up for the ultimate challenge, brave the Wipe Out Sweeper and see if you can conquer the chaos. With so many thrilling rides and activities to choose from, Fun Park is the ultimate destination for family fun this winter school holidays. Operating hours from Sunday to Thursdays are 11am-7pm and Friday and Saturdays from 11am to 10pm.