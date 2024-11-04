Cape Town woke up to newly-crowned royals on Sunday. The 14th annual Mr and Miss Sovereign Western Cape pageant took place at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone on Saturday night and it was a night to remember.

Lavender Hill’s BB Valhour, 24, was crowned queen while Ayanda Maposa, 30, from Khayelitsha took the title of king. Shimmering outfit: BB Valhour is 24. Picture: supplied An ecstatic BB told the Daily Voice: “This is the moment I have been working towards, this is the title of titles that I’ve been aspiring to since 2022. “This was my third year entering this pageant and I never gave up on this dream.”

The diva said one of the biggest criticisms from haters was that she would never make it as a drag queen, “but here I stand, boldly”, she proclaimed. The theme of this year’s pageant was “A New Dawn”. The 14 finalist put their best foot forward and wowed the sold-out audience with their swimwear, evening wear and large and loud theme wear, with every garment decked in feathers, lights, glitter, satin, sequins, diamonds and pearls.

Valhour’s theme wear had the crowd in awe. as she emerged as an angel with four arms and wings, holding a gold heart in her hand. Full of colour: Ayanda Maposa is 30. Picture: supplied Maposa, a trans man, wore a skirt in transgender flag colours, and said: “This redefines traditional masculinity as a transgender man, showcasing a fresh perspective on what it means to be masculine. “This unusual yet powerful choice highlights the connection between my trans identity and self-expression, challenging societal norms and embracing a more inclusive understanding of gender.”

Showing off his scars, Maposa took to the Swimwear section in multi-coloured briefs and ended off in a green and black-shaded two-piece suit for evening wear. BB secured her spot in the finals with her pink, purple, silver, and orange dress with a diamond finish. Pageant director Barry Reid says the event was a massive success: “This was another one for the books, if you were not there, you missed out.