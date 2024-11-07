This young lady went from nearly dying in hospital, to becoming a beauty queen thriving on the runway. Skyler Abrahams only joined the pageantry industry in June, but is already making waves and is on her way to vie for her next title in Gauteng.

The 11-year-old from Bonteheuwel might be new in the game but has already bagged over ten titles, including the Miss City of Cape Town First Princess, Face of Autism 2024, Junior Miss Bishop Lavis 2024/25, Queen of Hearts and many more. Grandmother Shifra Abrahams recalls when Skyler was just a year old when she was rushed to Red Cross Hospital. RESILIENCE: Skyler battled death as a toddler. Picture: supplied The ouma explains: “Dit was op ‘n Vrydag dat haar bors toegeslaan het, and her mother rushed her to the Day Hospital, who sent her to Red Cross where Sky was in ICU, onder pype.

“She had to be incubated because she could not breathe on her own.” “The machine flatlined which means Sky died at that moment and all I could do is call out to God. “The pipe they used to incubate her damaged the scar tissue of her throat because it was too thick and that caused her throat to swell causing her windpipe to close so they had to insert a trachea.

“She had a trachea in for almost three years and only started talking at the age of six. “Sky was ‘n sieklike kind, but I realised she was destined for greatness because God saved her life.” Blessings: Skyler and her proud ouma Shifra Abrahams. Picture: supplied Uncle Martin Abrahams hosted his first pageant called Miss Golden Gate in the community in June for Youth Day where Skyler was named First Runner Up.

That was just the beginning and now she’s on her way to the SA National Pageant Festival on 25 April 2025 in Gauteng. However, she is in need of R18 000 to cover all her costs. The Grade 5 learner at Klipfontein Primary School says her role model is current Miss South Africa, Mia Le Roux.