After having to leave school 30 years ago due to unforeseen circumstances, Candice Van Der Rheede who heads the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit can finally put on her ball gown and heels to attend her matric dance. The 48-year-old from Delft recently completed her matric in night school, acing her six subjects, and can now end off her matric year in a true fairy-tale style.

Candice also teaches self-defence classes for women and children and runs awareness and feeding programmes. But come November, she will be the one getting star treatment. Van Der Rheede, who faced her own demons of being homeless, having to endure sexual and physical abuse from a young age, and falling critically sick due to a string of illnesses, says she felt like she was walking on cloud nine when her members informed her that they were planning the ultimate matric ball.

“My members said Madam C…no, no, no, this is a very huge thing, we need to celebrate it, this was now after I told them that I don’t want to do a matric ball because I can put the money into something bigger for the community.” The grandma of six and mother of four, says she will be dropped off by her husband in their “white car”. “I will have a dress, because they told me to look stunning.”