Did you ever ask Father Christmas to make you a Springbok? Well, whether you did or not, maak’ie saak’ie. Some of us were only meant to be fans.

This Christmas, you have the chance to train with the man who brought you something even better – back-to-back rugby world cup titles. Rassie Erasmus is mos daai ou. And if you miss catching Kers Vader dropping off the presents under the tree, you better rush to Blouberg Beach for a 6am run with Rassie. But it won’t be too hectic.

The Bok coach is planning to go for a Christmas morning jog. Posting a picture of his well-fed bulldog Frank, Rassie wrote on his @RassieRugby X account: “Frank is trying to tell me something. “If there anyone keen in Bloubergstrand from Wednesday 06h00 infront of Doodles we go for a fast walk (not run) we walk 3km out and 3 back! If you keen see you there ! maybe let me know on the comments! Lekka.” (sic)

cool it looks like we have enough interest, anyway all welcome! Dont worry Frank not walking with 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🤛 https://t.co/hxSpUh7bFZ — Johan Erasmus (@RassieRugby) December 22, 2024 With comments streaming in from his 210 000 fans and followers, Rassie said the gameplan is vas for the day. He added: “cool it looks like we have enough interest, anyway all welcome! Dont worry Frank not walking with. “Doodles at 06h00 ! Who ever there we give it what we have and say Merry Christmas and and then celebrate the rest of the day with your families!