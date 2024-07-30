In celebration of Cape Town’s rich history and colourful culture, local Hip Hop artists Jade Alonzo dropped his latest six track EP titled “South Flavour”, aimed at giving mense a more uplifting side of the Mother City. Jade, 26, is a Grade 4 teacher from Ottery and says the name behind the EP is all about how the different pieces of Cape Town come together to make it a special place.

“The name means everyone coming together and being unique to make a final product. We have a few local artists on the EP who come together with different styles just like ingredients (of a pot kos).” Tasty cuts: Jade Alonzo’s EP South Flavour. Picture: supplied “At the heart of Cape Town’s charm lies its people and their diverse heritage,” the rapper says. “From the colourful Bo-Kaap neighbourhood with its cobblestone streets and vibrant houses to the historical District Six Museum, the city bears witness to a complex history and a resilient spirit.

“Trying to fit all that diverse culture into a musical project was a difficult yet exciting challenge. “This EP starts by showing how fun living in the south side of Cape Town can be and touches on the reality of what happens in the South.” Jade has been in the music industry for a while and his combination of versatile styles adapt to both mellow and upbeat tracks with his unique storytelling ability.