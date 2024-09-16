Now that Springboks rugby skipper Siya Kolisi is returning home to South Africa to play for the Sharks, his family is also making the move home with him. His wife Rachel Kolisi shared with her Instagram followers her journey packing up the family’s belongings in their home in France.

The co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation shared with her over half a million followers that she managed to pack her home in France in three days, reflecting on this being her fourth move and how she’s gotten better at the task. ‘And that's a wrap in Paris ❤️🇫🇷,” she wrote. Rachel is always open with her followers about the family's journey. When they moved to Paris, she shared her experiences of learning the language, getting lost in the city and having to adapt. “Gave myself 3 days to pack up our home here - very wild. But it’s done.

“This is my 4th move in 18 months - so I’ve gotten good at it 😅” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachelkolisi) Rachel, along with kids Nic and Keziah, in August last year made the big move to France, following Siya’s move to French club Racing 92. “Incredibly grateful for the small but very solid group of friends made here. This week has been a roller coaster of emotions but grateful for every call and message of encouragement and support! Excited for the next chapter and whatever my good God has in store for me,” she added.