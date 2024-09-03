Transgender woman Jackye Majawie has been fighting for justice for the LGBTQI+ community and victims of gender-based violence through her non-profit organisation, Majawie Safe Space, established in 2022.

The 36-year-old, who uses the pronouns “she”, “her” and “they”, is a survivor of rape and gender-based violence (GBV) and has dedicated her life to fighting for the rights of the queer community.

Coveted: Community Activist award. Picture: supplied

Jackye tells the Daily Voice: “I am feeling amazing, this is my first award, so all the hard work I have been doing over the years without funding including the pride parades that I host in Delft every year have all paid off.

“What drives me to continue doing the work I do for the queer community is because as a survivor of rape and GBV, was because the service I received when I reached out for help was non-existent.”