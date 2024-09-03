A hard-working activist from Delft has been awarded the LGBTQI+ Community Activist 2024 award by Cape Town Pride.
Transgender woman Jackye Majawie has been fighting for justice for the LGBTQI+ community and victims of gender-based violence through her non-profit organisation, Majawie Safe Space, established in 2022.
The 36-year-old, who uses the pronouns “she”, “her” and “they”, is a survivor of rape and gender-based violence (GBV) and has dedicated her life to fighting for the rights of the queer community.
Jackye tells the Daily Voice: “I am feeling amazing, this is my first award, so all the hard work I have been doing over the years without funding including the pride parades that I host in Delft every year have all paid off.
“What drives me to continue doing the work I do for the queer community is because as a survivor of rape and GBV, was because the service I received when I reached out for help was non-existent.”
“I started my NPO to make a difference in my community, especially the transgender individuals who experience hate speech and hate crime on a day to day basis.
“This award will help us get recognition and will afford us an opportunity to get funding.”
Evan Tsouroulis, Marketing and Parade Coordinator of Cape Town Pride adds: “Jackye founded Majawie Safe Space to serve the LGBTQIA+ community based in Delft.
“The NPO is a sanctuary for LGBTQIA+ individuals in the Delft community and surrounds. Their mission extends beyond providing a safe space.
“By naming her as Cape Town Pride’s LGBTQIA+ Activist of the Year, we give her the recognition she deserves for her advocacy of the LGBTQIA+ members of her community in Delft.”
Majawie Safe Space works in partnership with other LGBTQIA+ organisations and focuses on GBV, rape, counselling, court support, food and security, outreach and awareness and sensitivity training in the LGBTQIA+ community around Delft. All services are free.
If you are interested in any of the services or would like to donate Whatsapp 061 773 6521.