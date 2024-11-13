Media personality Dylan Majavie showed up big time with a third-placed finish at the prestigious Mr South Africa pageant at the weekend. After a gruelling nine-month series of challenges, voting sessions and personal tasks, the outjie from Mitchells Plain took the stage at Vodacom World Events in Johannesburg on 9 November.

And after it was all said and done, the 29-year-old finished behind first runner-up is Luca Pontiggia of Johannesburg and fellow Kapenaar and winner Marcel Roux. Repping the Cape Flats, Majavie emphasised the significance of triumphing over struggles. The HeartFM host says: “Coming from a broken home, I wanted to show up for myself.

“It’s essential to prove to young boys and girls that no matter your background, you deserve to be seen, heard, and provided with opportunities to thrive. His journey through the competition was marked by milestones, including getting buff for the swimwear section. The singer and model adds: “I feel like I definitely accomplished what I came here for.

“The platform of Mr South Africa allowed me to showcase my authenticity and prove that others can achieve their dreams, just as I have.” “I’m working closely with my life coach to create a structured program that will be implemented in schools, teaching youth about their potential and the importance of understanding their identity.” The bubbly Majavie said he was honoured by the accomplishment but the journey doesn’t end there.