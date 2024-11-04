Dancers from the Set4Dance Community Outreach group in Mitchells Plain returned victorious from the world stage. The crew won silver at the Hip Hop Unite World Championships in Portugal.

The Set4Dance Community Outreach consists of up and coming dancers from age five and older, under the leadership of head coach Ignatius Pastor. The Hip Hop Junior Crew Da-Sturbin-Da Peace, the Duo Street Sxldiers as well as six solo dancers qualified to compete at the championships at the 2024 South African Sport Aerobic, Fitness and Hip Hop Championships held in Cape Town in June. The team went on to represent South Africa in Obidos, Portugal from 24-26 October.

Represent: Set4Dance Community Outreach. Picture: supplied Da Sturbin Da Peace and Duo Street Sxldiers progressed to the semi-finals of the competition and dancers Zinzi Rhodes a.k.a Queen Sxldier won a silver medal in the Youth Solo Battles, while Janae Smith placed in the top eight at the Youth Solo Battles. Janae, 15, from Eastridge says: “It was my first time going overseas and it was a very different experience but I enjoyed it a lot and it was very nice. “Through dance I am able to express myself. I am able to tell stories through dance and have fun with it.”

The dance school is based in Portlands and is affiliated to the Sport, Aerobic, Fitness and Hip Hop Federation (SASAFF). Coach Ignatius says they were a team of ten who left for Portugal and it was a huge milestone for the team. “This was a learning curve because it is the first time the dancers participated overseas. At the end of the day, there has to be a winner and not everyone can win.