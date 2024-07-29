Adam Jacobs embarked on a journey around Africa to spread awareness about mental health 20 days ago. The 22-year-old, the creative mind behind the Chasing Adam brand, set off from Rook Cycles in Bree Street on July 6 on the cycling expedition through 34 African countries, aiming to raise R100 000 for adolescent mental health NGO Waves for Change.

Adam is no stranger to activism; he regularly posts motivational messages on social media, encouraging others to embrace an active lifestyle. He said this journey represented something deeper. “We all know someone who has faced mental health battles. This ride is about facing fears and overcoming hardships while drawing attention to the pressing need for mental health awareness.

While stopping in the Eastern Cape, he shared: “The thing is, it’s absolutely amazing as it’s winter, which is my favourite season. His expedition has been made all the more enriching by the generosity of strangers; and free accommodation granted by Airbnb. But it’s not just the warmth of hospitality that has defined Adam’s experience.

“Many people have opened up their hearts for me. These interactions have transformed a solitary journey into a tapestry woven with stories of human kindness,” he said. Adam says his primary challenge was maintaining consistency in documenting his journey while securing reliable wi-fi access. Waves for Change, the non-profit organisation Adam is supporting, has five surfing hubs in the Western and Eastern Cape.