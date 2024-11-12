Tyla bounced back by dominating the MTV EMAs, taking home three awards for Best R&B, Best African Act, and Best Afrobeats. The “Push 2 Start” hitmaker owned the night at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs) which took place at Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

The 22-year-old wowed the crowd with a medley of her hits and silenced critics with her stunning vocals. Tyla was on fire with the mic on as she belted out her bangers that have been starting parties the world over. She dished out looks in a stunning Roberto Cavalli blue tiger-print slip dress for her red carpet appearance at the MTV EMAs.

Tops: Tyla and her awards. Picture: supplied Her look was inspired by the late R&B star Aaliyah’s iconic yellow-and-black striped tiger-print dress, also designed by Roberto Cavalli, which Aaliyah wore at the 2000 MTV VMAs. When called on stage to accept her Best Afrobeats award, Tyla shared the moment with her sister, Sydney Seethal, as they accepted the honour together. Tyla beat out a star-studded line-up that included Ayra Starr, Asake, Burna Boy, Rema, and Tems.

“For those who don’t know, this is my sister Sydney,” she introduced her sister to the audience, thanking her supporters and team for making the award possible. “Oh my gosh, guys, I can’t believe it. Literally, all the nominees are insane; they have taken Afrobeats so far, and I’m so honoured to be winning this award. I just want to thank my team, my family, and the ‘Tygers’ for voting for me. Thank you so much.” In an interview at the MTV EMAs, an emotional Tyla expressed her gratitude upon winning the Best R&B award while holding her trophy and on the verge of tears.

She said: “I’m just as shocked as you guys. Thank you so much to my ‘Tygers,’ my team, and the EMAs. “I know it’s hard to categorise my music since I mix so many genres into one, but R&B is a huge influence on me — especially Aaliyah; she’s one of my idols. “The fact that I’m winning this in her dress is just incredible. Thank you, guys, so much.”