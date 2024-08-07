The Plain Boyz are bringing sexy back with their latest single titled ‘Aalie kinnes wat vernand sexy lyk.’ The group was established two months ago but the players have been around for a while.

Akeem Dawood a.k.a Uncle Kim, Nadeem Parker a.k.a Mr P and Baydu Adams known by his stage name DJ Cadbrick are not strangers to the entertainment scene. Uncle Kim, 60, is known for the popular Cape Town anthem “We’re going up and down” released in 1995 when he was part of The Ballies. He has peformed with artists such as Stevie Wonder, Shaggy, and Tina Turner and was also a member of Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels.

Speaking of his new single, Uncle Kim says: “There needs to be a bit of new sexiness in the Afrikaans music scene because everyone is either fighting or beefing with each other. I thought why not come out with a party vibe. “The track was originally recorded in the early 90s with a group called Hiepop and is about girls looking pretty because Coloured girls are pretty but we are not referring to children.” Nadeem Parker, or Mr P, founded Jazzitup Record Productionz, where he produced and mentored local artists. As a performer he toured many parts of Europe.

Afrikaaps rapper Baydu dams, 52, is known for his song Woelag. “I’ve done many things on stage, but I’ve always wanted to be a part of a singing group,” says Baydu. “We are already working on new music so all our tracks feel good with a catchy beat to make you feel lekker. We refrain from swearing because we are grown men and with social media a lot of children will hear the song, so that is not our style.”