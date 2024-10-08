Western Cape teachers shone at this year's National Teaching Awards, bagging two top spots as well as second and third places in their respective categories. The national awards, which recognise excellence in teaching, were held along with World Teachers’ Day last week.

Paarl Boys’ High School palie, Derek Swart, receiving the coveted Kader Asmal Lifetime Achievement Award. Swart, who has been teaching for over 40 years, will be retiring at the end of the year. The 64-year-old says: “It was my birthday as well, so this felt like the ultimate gift for all the blood, sweat and tears put into this passion of mine.”

“I’ve learnt over the years that it is a true blessing to witness the development of a young person and be part of it and for that I only have the Good Lord to thank.” Second spot: Chadwin Bagley. Picture: Supplied Rusthof LSEN School’s Chadwin Bagley was recognised for his unique teaching style, using storytelling, drama, role play and music, and walked away with the number two spot at the National Teaching Awards. Known for his boundless energy, Bagley also pioneered the Rotation Station System, a dynamic method that engages pupils through interactive learning stations tailored to different learning styles.

The 31-year-old onnie says: “I'm very grateful. I believe special needs education in the province is at a pivotal point because we’re making lots of progress, so having won, only gives me the platform to grow it even further.” Top achiever: Ethon Alexander. Picture: Supplied Knysna’s Fraaisig Primary School deputy principal, Ethon Alexander, took the number one spot in the Excellence in Teaching Mathematics, while Bernice van Blerk, from Vredenburg High School, placed third in the Excellence in Teaching Physical Sciences. Came third: Bernice van Blerk. Picture: Supplied Education MEC David Maynier congratulated the teachers on their outstanding achievement.