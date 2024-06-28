A Kenwyn couple are appealing to the local entertainment industry to help fund their dream of shining a well-deserved light of honour on the iconic Luxurama Theatre. The Wynberg theatre known as The Lux serves as a long-standing heritage point as scores of the greatest acts once graced her stage.

Husband and wife, Nicki, 43, and Liesel Priem, 44, own a production company called The Little Badger and started making a documentary about the Luxurama. Work on 'A Cape Town Song: The Story of the Luxurama' started in 2018, but COVID struck them a heavy blow in 2020 and work ground to a halt. Together: Husband and wife, Nicki and Liesel Priem. Picture: supplied The mom of two tells the Daily Voice: “Our documentary, it is an important one to tell. It touches on our history, heritage and culture. There are so many stories.

“We don't even have enough information that has been archived or even captured. So we need to document the stories for everyone. “Having Jimmy Nevis on board as the musical director producer is important, as he brings the younger generation along to appreciate and enjoy the music of yesteryear and to understand what it was like in the earlier years, and how these artists pave the way for today's generation.” Although the Luxurama was home to hundreds of storytellers, the definitive story of the iconic venue has never been told. Until now.

Liesel, who was born and raised in Retreat, says the documentary includes interviews with Cape Town music legends Molly Baron, Steve Fataar, Jerry Watt, Leslie Kleinsmith, as well as modern icons such as YoungstaCPT. International stars who performed at the Luxurama include Percy Sledge (who was granted honorary white citizenship), Connie Francis, Engelbert Humperdinck, Peaches & Herb and Tom Jones. Liesel explains: “When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, we lost our funding and momentum.