One of Cape Town’s musical gems, DJ NV Funk, rocked the entertainment industry over the weekend when he announced his retirement from the music scene. After ten years of showcasing his unique drumming and DJ skills, Nathan Van Dalen aka NV Funk has decided to end his secular music career, to focus on his spiritual path with Christianity.

After his recent Doha appearance, Van Dalen returned home to share his big decision to swop his drumsticks for a cross. Known as the ‘King of the Drums’, Van Dalen has carved his name firmly in the Gqom genre having shared the stage with some of the biggest names in the local music scene. Taking the plunge: Nathan van Dalen being baptised. Picture: Instagram The popular DJ took to social media to share his big news, which was met with a huge response of well wishes from fans as well as fellow musicians and entertainers.

Van Dalen titled his post ‘Retirement Announcement’ when he shared it on Saturday. He wrote: “After a decade of dedication to this industry, I, Nathan Van Dalen, known professionally as NV Funk, am officially announcing my retirement, effective immediately. The decision, though emotional, is driven by my desire to fully follow Jesus Christ. “As I reflect on this remarkable journey, I am filled with immense gratitude for the opportunities I’ve had locally, nationally and internationally.

By the book: Nathan van Dalen. Picture: Instagram “To my team, thank you for your love, support and the countless moments of shared success. It has been an honour to be part of such a dynamic and talented team.” He thanked his fans for their support over the years. Of his new path, Nathan says: “God has called me to a new phase in my life and I am excited to embark on this new chapter with Jesus by my side.