Nigerians are rekking their bek after Chidimma Adetshina was crowned as their new Miss Universe Nigeria - and they are not having it. While some Nigerians felt that the controversial 23-year-old’s win was for sympathy, others shared their thoughts on how they think that Adetshina is not the right representative for them and a contestant who grew up in Nigerian should have won instead.

ChiChi was born and raised in South Africa to a Mozambican mother and Nigerian father and kicked out of the Miss SA competition after a Department of Home Affairs investigation found evidence of a prima facie case of identity fraud. Kwaad: Show host Adeleru-Balogun. Picture: @tolulopeab Chidimma has said she won’t be returning to Mzansi. But now Nigerian News Central TV’s segment, “Jasiri” don’t smaak for her to be in their country.

In a segment aired on Tuesday, host Tolulope Adeleru-Balogun says: “Was there somebody not presenting Taraba State before? If there was then you removed somebody who was presenting Taraba to put her in that place. She has never been to Taraba.” They claimed that protocols were broken for Adetshina to participate and win. And the newly crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 does not know anything about Nigeria since she spent her entire life in South Africa. Adeleru-Balogun adds, “The brand itself is trying to rebrand ‘the most beautiful girl in Nigeria' to ‘Miss Universe Nigeria’. The ratings have been low, nobody talks about the pageants anymore. For me this was an attempt to get back in the news, done in the wrong way”.

Adetshina, meanwhile, was snot en trane in an interview on Silverbird TV, Nigeria's leading TV station, posted an interview with Adetshina on instagram. She says: “It all started because of my name. People were not happy that my name is Chidimma and I am representing South Africa. So that is where it actually really started. “South Africans felt like I was not South African enough because of my name.