Christmas came early for a group of golden oldies of Hanover Park, as one of Cape Town’s oldest drag queens, Sandy Lentor better known as Sandra Dee, hosted her annual bash. The 100 seniors were spoiled for the afternoon at the community hall with a three-course meal, live performances and a DJ, who got them up and moving like it’s 1969.

The meals were catered for by Youth Impact and Sustainable Solutions (YISS), who also served as waiters. Sandy, 65, said she has been hosting her senior Christmas lunch annually for nine years and hopes to continue for many more. South Africa -Cape Town- 2024- November-26-Cape Town's oldest drag queen, known as "Miss Sandy D" hosting the annual Fairy Godmother Senior Christmas Lunch for the elderly at the Hanover Park Community Centre. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers She says: “I have the Fairy Senior Club which is very dear to me and also invited some seniors from other communities as well.

“My late grandmother is the motivation for all this. She was my role model and it is through her that I try to do my best to give back. Every time I do something with the elderly, it reminds me of her.” ‘I love taking care of the elderly. Monday to Friday, they are in their homes and responsible for raising grandchildren so I try to get them out of the house and have a good time. “It is challenging to get sponsors, but I am so thankful to those who sponsored the event and an organisation called Uthando because these are the people who are really there for us and go out of their way.”

Generous: Sandra Dee, 65. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers The pensioners enjoyed sticky chicken thighs, roast beef, and gravy, veggies, spicy rice, roast potato and a beetroot-apple salad, followed by a fruity yoghurt fridge tart. Great-grandma of 16, Charmaine Theron, 76, has been with the Fairy Senior Club since its inception nine years ago and said that she doesn't have tyd for knitting and needlework as the senior club keeps her young. Lekker tyd: Seniors dance. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers The ouma says: “I just lost my husband of 59 years a month ago. He always wanted me to enjoy myself and through the club I get to go on trips around the peninsula and get out of the house.