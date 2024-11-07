The City's My Cape Town Market at the Company’s Garden is back, and they are calling on vendors from across the Mother City to join this iconic summer event. Vendor applications opened on Tuesday, and will close on Wednesday, 20 November 2024 at 12:00 midday.

James Vos, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth says: “A summer market in the historic Company’s Garden is the perfect opportunity for small businesses and creators to reach new customers. “As a City, we host these markets to give small businesses from across Cape Town a platform to showcase their products, creating valuable economic opportunities for traders.” The market will offer something for everyone, with activities for families and friends, live shows and gaming experiences.

The market will run from 14 to 18 December at the Company’s Garden in Cape Town CBD. Each stall will cost R75 per day. Vendor application forms are available online and in print at several City offices. See the link: https://bit.ly/3UCUBkO

Printed forms can be collected between 09:00 and 15:30, Monday to Friday, from these locations: 1st Floor, 44 Wale Street, Cape Town 2nd Floor, Civic Centre, 2 Hertzog Boulevard, Cape Town

Ground Floor, Administrative Block, Goodwood Municipal Offices, Corner of Voortrekker Road and De Villiers Road, Goodwood Block C, Stocks and Stocks, Ntlazane Road, Khayelitsha Ground Floor, Plumstead Offices, 3 Victoria Road, Plumstead