Matt Barr, 40, who claims to have the biggest penis in Britain, has come forward to share what he struggles with most as a consequence of having such a large member. During an interview with LADbible he revealed some of his biggest secrets.

Barr said that getting erect can sometimes cause him to feel unwell. “It just means there’s a lot of issues with blood flow. That’s partly why my size kind of fluctuates a bit as well, because it's very difficult to have that much blood flowing around there,” he explains. "So I’ve got light-headed at times as well, getting erections and things like that, and you can't get fully erect ... I've taken some various medication over time to try and shrink it, which seemed to have had more like the opposite effect," the Cambridge graduate said.

Finding roomy pants that can accommodate his huge penis is a struggle, he says. “There is also custom underwear that people sell, designed for people who are either naturally well endowed or inject things into them.” He has also received “weird requests”, including people asking him to clean their homes naked.

But it’s not all doom and gloom, as Matt admits that he has had a couple of dates as well. A recent scientific study measured his penis at 36 centimetres while erect. That is almost three times the global average of about 13 centimetres.