Cape Town singer Lauren-Lee van Rheede has done it again.
The 29-year-old from Kuilsrivier shot to fame after a video in which she performs a parody of Beyonce’s hit song Irreplaceable with girl group Woman2Woman went viral in 2017.
Now Lauren-Lee is married with a three year old son, and invited the world into her personal life by releasing a single titled “To womb it may concern.”
The outspoken woman believes that music chose her.
“Having a grandfather as a pastor meant that we didn't really have the choice but to use our talents. I never thought singing would be my career, I always wanted to be a teacher, but the love for music grew on me.”
The mom got a manager in 2015 and was hooked up with UK producer, David Gummers.
“Like they say, the rest is history. I finished my studies and worked at many places. I also got to live out my first dream by working at a school as a vocal coach.
“And now almost 8 years down the line, we are here with my new single, all in God’s time always.”
Lauren-lee says her song tells the story about her pregnancy and her pre-eclampsia scare.
“I didn't even know how sick I was. They had to fetch my baby at 33 weeks.
“That's what drove me to co-write this song. I consider all my songs as love letters and this one is a letter to my boy.
“It's also a letter to all parents, especially those with preemie babies, to let them know that everything will be okay.”
The song is available on all streaming platforms.