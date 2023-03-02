Cape Town singer Lauren-Lee van Rheede has done it again. The 29-year-old from Kuilsrivier shot to fame after a video in which she performs a parody of Beyonce’s hit song Irreplaceable with girl group Woman2Woman went viral in 2017.

Now Lauren-Lee is married with a three year old son, and invited the world into her personal life by releasing a single titled “To womb it may concern.” SHOT TO FAME: Lauren-Lee on Expresso show. The outspoken woman believes that music chose her. “Having a grandfather as a pastor meant that we didn't really have the choice but to use our talents. I never thought singing would be my career, I always wanted to be a teacher, but the love for music grew on me.”

The mom got a manager in 2015 and was hooked up with UK producer, David Gummers. “Like they say, the rest is history. I finished my studies and worked at many places. I also got to live out my first dream by working at a school as a vocal coach. “And now almost 8 years down the line, we are here with my new single, all in God’s time always.”

Lauren-lee says her song tells the story about her pregnancy and her pre-eclampsia scare. HER TRIALS: Lauren-Lee. “I didn't even know how sick I was. They had to fetch my baby at 33 weeks. “That's what drove me to co-write this song. I consider all my songs as love letters and this one is a letter to my boy.