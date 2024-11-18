Undefeated Legends of Kungfu World Champion and eight time gold medallist Muhammad Junaid Chafeker aka MJ Li has put pen to paper again and is launching his new book on 7 December, titled Kung Fu Part 2: The Untold History. Chafeker says this book is a follow up on his book Kung Fu Part 1 which he released in 2019, dedicated to his mother Salma Sireen bint Abdullah, who passed away 3 months prior.

Kung Fu Part 2 is in memory of his beloved father, Shaikh Abdullah Chafeker, who passed away in February 2020, thus the ppening chapter is titled, "My Father, The Hero". Chafeker tells the Daily Voice: “Kung Fu Part One did very well and explained my journey as a youngster in Kung Fu over the years travelling and training in China. Kung Fu Master M.J Li to launch new book Cover of the book “Briefly in Part One I speak about the fascinating history of Islam in China but I do not go into detail however Part 2 looks at the detailed history of Islam in China going back to the early sixth century."

He adds: “Islam is very strong in China, there are over 100 million Chinese Muslims and over 42 000 mosques in China. “The book continues to speak about representing South Africa in China and working with the disadvantaged youth on the African continent and the reasons why I initiated the Africa International Youth KungFu Championship. “I look forward to launching the book in the next couple of weeks because over the years I have managed to assemble a lot of history and research and now is the time to launch.”