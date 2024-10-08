There’s a tiny beauty queen in Atlantis who has her sights firmly set on the Miss South Africa crown, and the way Tarrah Adams has been racking up titles, her dream may come true sooner than she thinks. The nine-year-old boasts an impressive 17 prestigious titles under her belt already, and over the weekend added two more to her collection.

Tarrah competed at the Miss Tiny Teen South Africa in Brakpan, Johannesburg at the Medley House over the weekend and walked away with both the Miss Tiny Teen South Africa 2024 and Miss Tiny Teen Universe South Africa in the 9-10 age group. Beauty queen: Tarrah Adams is nine Picture: supplied The graceful meisie is no stranger to the runway and started modelling at the age of seven in 2022. This year has been a bumper one for her as she was crowned Overall Junior Winner Miss Valentine Atlantis 2024, Miss Hamlets 2024, and Overall Junior winner Miss Winter Wonderland 2024.

Proud mom Cayla Adams says her daughter is bowling everyone over with her natural beauty and poise. Proud: Tarrah with mom Cayla and dad Tashlee. Picture: supplied Cayla explains: “I'm so proud of her and to me she's always a queen, win or lose, but she did extremely well on the ramp this weekend. “Since winning, her duties are that she needs to get more involved in and around her community with charity work and be an example to her generation.”

“She feels amazingly proud of herself and she enjoys making new friends and dressing up. “She told me the other day, ‘just nine more years mommy, then I will participate in the real Miss South Africa’.” Cayla says the Grade 4 learner from Wesfleur Primary School is not just tops on the runway, but also in her school work as she is top student in her grade.