Christmas is weeks away and you know what that means? The indulgence of Bakers Choice Assorted biscuits. For decades, Bakers Choice Assorted biscuits have been a staple in South African households, proudly enjoyed at family gatherings like Christmas day.

The assorted biscuits, celebrated for their variety and unique flavours, have carved a special place in the hearts and taste buds of the nation. The box contains many popular biscuits not found elsewhere, such as the strawberry wheel, red wrapper, pink wafer, Eat-Sum-Mor, and lemon creams. However, the recent price escalation, with reports of costs reaching R370 for a 2kg pack, has forced loyal customers to reconsider their purchasing decisions.

South Africans are now concerned that they won’t be able to afford their favourite Bakers Choice Assorted biscuits as they have become the number one pick for the family during the December holidays. Social media platforms have been flood with comments around the biscuit's price tag and affordability. I'd rather spend 12hours baking all of the Choice Assorted treats🤞![CDATA[]]>🏼 the price is beyond ridiculous 😯 https://t.co/C6Aj9oCQm4 — F. (@FefeLehobye) October 15, 2024 Taking to X, one user wrote: “Unfortunately, we’re not serving Choice Assorted this Christmas.”

A second user wrote: “They can eat them on their own, we will buy flour and bake our own and or support small businesses eKasi.” A third said: “This is the year my family of six leaves the Christmas practice of having this delight. I am not prepared to spend this much.” Another user noted that the price is not bad considering it is for a 2kg pack to which other X users attacked her, with one user noting: “You must be joking. Who in their right mind will spend close to R400 for these mere biscuits?”