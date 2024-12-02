Masterchef host Gregg Wallace is facing a lelike backlash from his sex skande. The 60-year-old quit the BBC One show last Thursday following accusations of “highly inappropriate behaviour” and allegedly groping three contestants during his 17-year stint.

According to reports in the UK, 13 people came forward to finger Wallace for inappropriate sexual comments. The complainants say that he hou’d dik with sexual remarks throughout their time working together. Co-workers said he talked about paying sex workers for a threesome and liked domination and spanking play.

She also said that on a production trip to Italy, he called her into his hotel room to show her his TV outfits, took his top off and said “let me give you a fashion show”. A man who worked on MasterChef in 2005 and 06 said Wallace once said a dish tasted like his auntie’s se toet. Rock legend Rod Stewart, whose wife, Penny Lancaster, appeared on Celebrity MasterChef in 2021, took to Instagram to call Wallace a “tubby, bald-headed, ill-mannered bully”.

He added that the presenter had humiliated his wife. As the ugly fallout carried on over the weekend, Wallace used his social media accounts to hit out at his accusers. In a video, he says: “I’ve been working on Masterchef for 20 years, amateur, professional and celebrity Masterchef.