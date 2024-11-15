“Malikah The Girl Who Loves Sport” is not only a book about a Muslim girl in sport, but also about the power of dads in their children’s lives. Sports star Malikah Hamza’s book was launched at the V&A Waterfront on Wednesday night.

Written by Professor Darryl Earl David and inspired by Malikah’s father, Boebie, each chapter immerses readers in her journey, weaving together the physical rigours of sports with the emotional richness they evoke. Speaking at the book launch hosted at Inuwel, Boebie reflected on Malikah’s sporting journey. At just 20 years old, the Kensington athlete has transformed from a local sports star to an international competitor.

Boebie said the main reason for undertaking the book was his family’s policy of “giving back”. YOUNG PRODIGY: Malikah Hamza pictured at 12 years old ‘Malikah: The Girl Who Loves Sport’ is crafted to resonate with children, inviting them into a world where hard work and determination pays off. Prof David explained his writing process, saying the book will break new ground as well as barriers in schools.

David says: “You don’t get Muslim children often in children’s books, and I think this is one of the strengths of the book. “When I was writing the book, what struck me was the power of fathers in children’s lives.” An extract of the book was read by a young learner from Pinelands North Primary School, Malikah’s alma mater.

The book is number one in a series of books about Malikah’s journey, and it will be made available on Loot through the MySchool Project. Malikah said she was looking forward to documenting her sporting career. One of the speakers at the book launch was Tricia Survé of the Tricia Survé Foundation, who described Malikah as a powerhouse.