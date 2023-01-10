A vrou from Leonsdale is making a name for herself with her own hair growth products. Leshme De Bruyn, 33, founder behind Miss L Products, says her products are affordable and contain all the natural ingredients.

“It’s for all types of hair,” she says. “It contains oils like aloe vera, coconut oil, olive oil, hemp seed oil, tea tree oil and Jamaican black castor oil.” Creator: Leshme De Bruyn She says the idea of starting her own hair growth products came after her hair got badly damaged due to some chemicals she used in 2021.

“I started to mix oils together and tried it on myself, months later I saw results. “In January 2022 I then made a few samples and let my family and friends try the hair growth oil and it worked for them as well.” The former admin clerk says that at first, it was just trial and error, but when she lost her job later that year, things got serious.

“In May when I became unemployed I started selling my hair growth oil, and as weeks passed I made more products and started selling them in combos. “Honestly, I didn’t expect a lot of strangers to support me by buying my products because most of my clients are outside of the Western Cape," she explained. Without giving any secrets away on how she does it, Leshme says her products range from treatment serum, hair growth oil, anti hair loss tonic, shampoo, conditioner, beard oil and a special two in one beard wash.

A happy customer, Tania Titus, tells the Daily Voice that after giving the products a shot two months ago, her hair has grown and has more volume. Happy: Customer Tania Titus I had dry hair and it works. I will remain with this product to see what the end goal will be but I'm very happy so far,“ Titus says. She says she will now encourage more mense to give the Miss L products a try.

“I have a very large circle of friends so I will recommend it to most of them because they always tell me jou hare lyk mooi.” Leshme further adds that she now hopes that she can get her products on the shelves of a store. “I have been doing some research on how your products can be sold in stores.