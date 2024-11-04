Grootbek podcast host MacG believes that Siya Kolisi is a joller but has earned the right to be. MacG (real name Macgyver Mukwevho) and his Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka made wilde speculations as they picked apart the Springbok captain’s recently-announced divorce from wife Rachel Kolisi.

The 22 October announcement blindsided Mzansi, as the couple shared online that they would be ending their eight-year marriage. While no party blamed the other for the split, it didn’t stop MacG from rekking his bek. Skinner: Host MacG. Picture: Instagram Houing dik about Siya’s admission that he struggled with “porn addiction, alcohol and some of his lifestyle choices”, Phenduka reckons that Siya did something “intolerable” to get afgese.

Phenduka was asked by MacG if he thought that Siya cheated and he said: “I think what would drive a woman to the point of a divorce and there are a few things and cheating is one of them.” “Some women have a tolerance for it until it is no longer tolerable.” MacG, though, was as aan, saying: “But if there is one guy in this country who is allowed to cheat, it’s Siya man. He's a two-time World champion, come on.”