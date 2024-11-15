At 62, Carol Felix has achieved a remarkable milestone—earning her master’s degree in education, proving that it’s never too late to pursue your dreams. Carol, who has two children and two grandchildren, is a dedicated onnie who believes in the power of lifelong learning and trust in God.

Her journey began over a decade ago when she first enrolled in the Master’s program at the University of the Western Cape (UWC), however, balancing family responsibilities, with her work of God, and working as Deputy Principal at Strandfontein Primary School, led to her putting her studies on hold. When the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the world in 2020, Carol saw it as an opportunity to return to her studies. "I’ve always been a lifelong learner, and I wanted to empower myself," she says.

At 58, Carol resumed her Master’s, facing numerous challenges including changing her thesis after two years of blood, sweat and tears. "At my age, your brain doesn’t function the same way," she admits. "It was tough, but I kept reminding myself that it was all part of the process."

Raised by her ouma in a one bedroom sinkhokkie in Retreat, Carol learned the value of hard work the importance of education early on. "My ma couldn't read or write, but she made sure I did my homework every day." Carol retired in March 2024, having achieved her goal of earning her Master’s degree.