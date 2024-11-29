The DStv Mitchells Plain festival attracts more than 40 000 people annually. This is a weekend you do not want to miss as there is fun for everyone, including carnival rides, fashion, food, gadgets, electronics, kwaai karre, furniture, live entertainment, DJs, vendors and bands.

Get ready for the 2024 DStv Mitchells Plain Festival taking place at Westridge Gardens this weekend, with three days of non-stop family entertainment and your favourite stars taking the stage from Friday to Sunday.

With more than 50 artists performing, you can look forward to the best in local entertainment, such as the Temple Boys, The Rockets New Generation, Ziggy4x, Luda G, DJ Neeno, Cream Machine, Vezz, 021 Rebels, Young OG CPT, Team Kenny, Street Kings, Vuvu Khumalo, DJ Bubu, DJ Rollstoel, Ashton Parenzee and so much more.

Local is lekker, so make sure to get your tickets for the respective days at Computicket for R80.

Children between the ages of 6 to 12 years and pensioners pay R50 and all tickets at the gate are R10 extra.