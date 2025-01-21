LOCAL ou Adrian Endley is living his dream as the exciting new voice on the airwaves of Cape Town’s popular commercial radio station Good Hope FM. The 26-year-old from Diep River has joined the Saturday edition of the Weekend Breakfast show (6-9am) with Maka and Megan as a sports presenter.

Adrian is a former content manager and Head DJ at UCT Radio and started at campus radio in 2018 as a first-year Film and Media student. He says that joining Good Hope FM has been a dream come true as he was finishing off a demo to send to radio stations and before having the opportunity to send it, he got a Facebook message from the station manager which he thought was a scam at first. Adrian explains: “He said that he listens to UCT Radio and happens to listen to my show and during that time I was doing a sports bulletin.

“We spoke and a week later he said they would like to offer me the position.” He describes the feeling as mind blowing, as he was about to go on the hunt to get into commercial radio but got scouted instead. The bubbly personality adds: “From the beginning, I knew I wanted to be on radio and my goal for the last two years was to move from the campus space into the commercial space.

“This just feels like an absolute dream to be in this space with people I looked up to and now we are colleagues. “It has been an amazing experience and I am grateful. “Good Hope FM is a very well-known radio station in Cape Town and the team I am working with on the Saturday Breakfast are so cool and very nice and have made the process so easy, especially moving from a campus space into a commercial space.”