Leonardo di Caprio has been snapped getting cosy with one of his co-stars. Tongues are wagging as the Hollywood superstar was seen getting lost in the company of Teyana Taylor at a New York nightclub at the weekend.

Taylor, 33, was hosting an afterparty for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at the swanky Stafford Room. And Leo rocked up sonder his goose, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 26. Dating: Leonardo Dicaprio. File picture: Jordan Strauss According to US skinner website Page Six, the Titanic star enjoyed an intimate dinner with his sweetheart hours before, but was seen “dancing closely” with Taylor at the club until 3am in the morning.

Witnesses say they were flirting heavily, but they did not vang a skelm vry. An industry insider told Page Six: “They were dancing very closely. They hung out the whole night and they were pretty much in a corner together.” With his pal Tobey Maguire also at the party, it seemed strange that Leo only had eyes for Teyana.

And at the end of the night, the pair left together, with Maguire leaving separately. However another source claimed that it’s all “BS” and that Teyana is a “good friend” of Vittoria’s, after the two partied together to celebrate the Italian’s Victoria Secret runway show debut last weekend. The mother of two is single after divorcing Iman Shumpert.

Teyana starred in Coming 2 America, the remake of White Men Can’t Jump and as Mary Magdalene in The Book of Clarence. She got her big break as a dancer and choreographer, starring in the steamy Kanye West music video of Fade. Teyana and Leo have been working together on a new movie called The Battle of Baktan Cross.