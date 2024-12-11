The festive season is lit in Brackenfell’s Gelb Crescent, where mense have decorated their homes in stunning Christmas lights to welcome the holidays. The area has become a hub of activity as scores of people arrive to admire the beautiful display.

The sounds of jingle bells welcome you as you enter the street and laaities with beaming faces were heard remarking that “this is the best day ever” as they stared in wonder at the brilliant liggies. It all started 20 years ago when Andrew Geldenhuys, 41, decided to pick up on a city-wide trend. He says: “I got my motivation from the houses in Bothasig that time which were decorated and I thought I am going to do the same with my house.

“We do it for the children and we live in one of the safest neighbourhoods in Brackenfell, so it is fun for us to sit outside and watch everyone having a jol.” “The lights don't take a lot of electricity because they are LED lights and we have solar. “We just want the people to come out and have a look and bring the children as well. It is fun times.”

All glow: Christmas is big in Brackenfell neighbourhood. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers The big switch-on occurs on 1 December, and residents are selling popcorn, pancakes, portable LED lights, cookies and bubble tea in front of their homes as mense come to admire the many displays. And there are even photobooths to capture the memories. Beverley Theron hosts three nights of worship and “Carols on the Lawn”. And she welcomes the foot traffic to join. She adds: “It is quite joyful. We started small but now we are all colourful.

“Our motivation is to be part of the fun but to also proclaim Jesus and why we are celebrating Christmas.” Belinda Diergaardt and her family took the lang pad from Namibia just to see the lights in person after hearing about it through her church. The traveller says: “It is really an experience to see something as beautiful as this. My daughter is eight years old and she is over excited.”