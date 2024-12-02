The Grade Parade was lit last night as the festive season was officially kicked off in Cape Town as thousands of mense stieked uit for the highly-anticipated Switching on of the Lights jol. A hele 80 000 people were expected for the annual celebration to enjoy the best of the best in local entertainment.

The theme for this year was “People of Hope” and mense certainly felt hopeful as crowd favourites such as rising star Carletheia, legends Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels, 3 Tons of Fun, Fagrie Isaacs, Wynand and Chereé Strydom, MÖRDA, Mafikizolo, Ouma Sarie, Meneer Cee and many more took to the stage and brought it! Anchoring the event were comedians Alan Committie and Lunga Tshuka, who had almal in stitches, while DJ Caycee kept the beats alive. The free jol kicked off at 4pm but in true Cape Town style, mense started flooding the parade hours ahead of time to make sure they got the best seats as close to the stage as possible.

Anthony Adams, 61, and Katie Adams, 62, from Malmesbury came straight after church and said they came to see their favourites, Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels, perform live. Unmissable: Anthony and Katie Adams from Malmesbury. Picture on file Anthony says: “The liggies are very special to us. We come every year but this year I am excited to see Dr Victor because I am a huge fan. “This is a big help for our City as well as our local artists to get the recognition they deserve.”

“This is a lekker event but not everyone can afford to come so it is good to see the City is offering (free) transport. “Our grandchildren are still very young but we can’t wait until they are older to come and experience the liggies with us.” Bringing the whole family was Ayesha Lennet aka Ms Gorgeous from Parkwood Estate, who said that the liggies was a family tradition.

She adds: “I remember coming as a young girl with my parents, but now I get to bring my children. “I come every year because the lights switch on is part of our culture. “The highlight of this event is the entertainment from our local artists and it is such a beautiful day to enjoy with family and friends.”