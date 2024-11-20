The finalists will go head to head at the V&A Waterfront this weekend, for a shot at making it onstage at the annual event on the Grand Parade on Sunday, 1 December.

The City has announced the Top 10 finalists for the Festive Lights Switch-On Comedy Showdown.

The winner will get a cool R10 000, and there’s a lekker R5 000 and R2 000 up for grabs for the second and third place winners respectively.

Everyone is welcome to join in the fun as the comedians, Lunga Tshuka, Stuart Taylor, and Angel Campey, will be the judges and entertainers, together with the 10 finalists.

On Sunday, 1 December 2024 these three bright lights will join a kwaai line-up of performers with the stage programme starting from 16:00 at the Grand Parade, as the city officially lights up Summer and Adderley Street with the annual Switch-on of the Festive Lights around 20:45.