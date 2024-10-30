The search is on for a ‘Hopeful Hero’ who can make Cape Town laugh out loud, with R10 000 up for grabs and a live performance at the liggies. The Festive Lights Switch-On, on Adderley Street and the Grand Parade, is happening on Sunday, 1 December.

The City of Cape Town is excited to announce the People of Hope Comedy Competition - a new addition to this year’s festival line-up that will celebrate the city’s diverse humour and have audiences in stitches. The competition is open to aspiring comedians of all ages who are ready to bring their best grappies to the stage. R10 000 goes to the winner, with second and third place receiving R5 000 and R2 000 respectively.

The top three also get the opportunity to showcase their talent at the Festive Lights Switch-On event. Participants must submit a one-minute stand-up comedy video, which creatively reflects the theme ‘People of Hope.’ Jokes must be original, family-friendly, and not contain any offensive content or political and religious themes – just good, clean fun!

Entries must be submitted via any one of the following social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or X (Twitter). Importantly, entrants need to tag the official Cape Town Festive Lights account (@CTFestiveLights) and use the hashtag #PeopleOfHopeLaugh #CTFestiveLights. The closing date for entries is Friday, 15 November, where after a top 10 will be selected.