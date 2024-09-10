The Welfare Club at Alexander Sinton High School and the Muslim Students Association (MSA) have launched a weekly sandwich donation programme serving the school and surrounding areas. The collaboration aims to provide school children in the Athlone community with food and toiletries.

Recently, members of the group have been actively engaging with local children’s homes and women’s shelters, where they don’t just drop off essential items such as clothing, toiletries and toys, but also spend quality time with residents. Sorted: Pupils get ready to hand over donations. Picture: supplied The most recent beneficiaries are the Lelieblom House and Ihata Shelter for abused women. Club leader Zakira Prins, a Grade 10 pupil at Sinton, says: “Our goal is to provide not just food but also companionship; we believe that every small act of kindness can make a significant difference in someone’s life.

“Through our consistent outreach, the Welfare Club encourages student engagement and community participation, and wants to create a ripple effect of kindness throughout Athlone. “We want the word to spread about our efforts so that more volunteers continue to join the cause, enhancing the initiative's reach and impact.” Nuraan Osman, CEO at Ihata Shelter, says the visit from the club was well received by the ladies at the centre.

“The donations of the dignity packs were received with much gratitude, as many of these ladies do not have access to them outside of the shelter,” she says. “The interest of the learners has made a big difference at our shelter.” Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Millicent Merton says the department was very proud of the learners, and especially the members of the Representative Council of Learners (RCL), for taking the initiative to make a difference in their community.