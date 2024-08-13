Cape Town hitmaker Mr Heinz CPT has dropped a new number dedicated to the ladies in honour of Women’s Month. The rapper teamed up with Afrikaans rap star Jack Parow and Jayms for the release of their hit called, Tittewyt (meaning om jouself mooi te maak).

Riaan Scholtz aka Mr Heinz says the high-energy track is a fusion of Hip-Hop, Pop and EDM, and is a “unique listening experience”. “The meaning of the title "Tittewyt" is an old term they used in the 18th century for making yourself mooi and it's mostly used in Afrikaans. I just wanted something that has a meaning and would make sense because that's the only thing females are great at,” he laughs. Hot track: Tittewyt is out now. Picture: supplied “The message behind the song came when a female told me how she was busy to “Tittewyt" while her husband was patiently waiting for her and I thought to myself, what would happen if I release this on Women’s Day for the females and pay tribute to those making themselves mooi and give them flowers.”

Mr Heinz says that he met Jack Parow at a festival he did with Early B, they exchanged numbers and he told Parow he would hit him up as soon as he got something for him. “When I did "Tittewyt" in the studio I immediately knew who's going to be on it and we made it happen. Jack Parow was the perfect fit for this collaboration and he was always on my radar.” “The experience for me is everything because once I was just a laatie from Lavis, but who’s now working with Parow, you vang that line. Working with him is a huge honour.”