South Africans’ answer to hardships always involves some lekker comedy. Mitchells Plain comedian Lunga Tshuka, believes comedy can help mediate social ills.

Known as ‘The Energizer Funny’, Tshuka, 36, recently partnered with Artscape Theatre for a "Comedy For A Cause" workshop series that focuses on the youth. He described the workshop as ‘as initiative aimed to empower and uplift underprivileged youth through the transformative power of comedy.’ Laugh it off: Cape Flats youth at the workshop. Picture: supplied Organized by Tshuka's ‘Superhero Youth Development Agency’, the programme invited youth who form part of the Valley of Plenty project in Hanover Park and the 'Home From Home' (a space for foster care teens).

The workshop which took place at the Artscape Theatre during July 2 to 4, focused on professional training in public speaking, comedy, confidence and problem solving. Tshuka said: “The program nurtured young talent, instilled confidence, and fostered a sense of community among participants. The workshops provided professional training in comedy, public speaking, and performance skills to children from underprivileged communities and those in foster care.” Among the list of activities were Introduction to Comedy: Insight into the role and craft of a comedian, Guided Meditation and Q&A sessions to refocus and clarify doubts, Motivational Talk: Preparing participants mentally for their performances, Live Performance: Participants showcase their talent in front of an audience, followed by awards and photo sessions, among others.