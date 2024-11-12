Once you go Kardashian, who can’t go back it seems. Mense slammed Kanye West when he introduced the world to his new wifey Bianca Censori.

At the time, the rapper was called out for Bianca being a dead ringer for his ex Kim Kardashian. But it seems that it’s true for Lamar Odom too. The basketball legend was married to Kim’s sister Khloe. They were getroud from 2009 to 2016, in a relationship that was rocked by his infidelities and his substance abuse.

But now Lamar is coming in for some more heat after he ordered a customised sex doll with a face mense are saying is modelled on Khloe’s. Lamar Odom is currently receiving backlash after getting a $8k s*x doll that looks like his ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian pic.twitter.com/lIBz5xhMWB — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) November 8, 2024 His manager, Gina Rodriguez, told TMZ that Lamar splashed out a whopping $12 000 (R354 000) for the curvy life-size pomppop. It is currently being tailored to his personal taste, so that it it’s netreg for his urges.

Lamar bought the toy from RealDoll after learning about the company from a news story a month ago and then toured its Las Vegas factory last week while visiting Sin City for his birthday. According to Gina, Lamar is pleased about the fact that he can do anything he likes sexually to the doll based on his ex-wife. But social media users were grossed out by the star’s decision to get himself a pop sleep with.