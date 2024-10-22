This year the Cape Town International Kite Festival celebrates 30 years of bringing #HopeOnAString through its vibrant and colourful kites.
This Cape Mental Health’s flagship event since 1994 has been raising awareness of mental health every October.
Their annual Pop-Up Fly Event will take place at Melkbosstrand Beach on Sunday, 27 October and will feature professional kiters such as Mari and Bradley Ware-Lane, Bobby Gathoo, Brian Skinner, Frans Marais and others - as well as Tony Jetland from California, USA and Amel Amita, Najah China and Afef Sebti all the way from Tunisia.
This year’s theme, #HopeOnAString, is a powerful metaphor for resilience.
“The Cape Town International Kite Festival is the opportunity to ensure that the conversations regarding mental health are normalised,” explains Dr Ingrid Daniels, CEO of Cape Mental Health.
As part of Cape Mental Health’s aim to uplift less fortunate communities, the Cape Town International Kite Festival will once again feature its annual Community Fly at Heideveld Sports Field tomorrow, 23 October 2024.
Cape Mental Health invites children with intellectual disability from CMH’s Special Education & Care Centres in Heideveld, Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain to join in the fun, as well as other Grade R learners and preschools in the Heideveld community.
The Cape Town International Kite Festival will also host its EduKite Competition on Saturday, 26 October at Curro Century City High School - a kite-decorating and kite-making competition for learners from primary school schools and schools for children with special educational needs, with monetary prizes for the winning teams.