This year the Cape Town International Kite Festival celebrates 30 years of bringing #HopeOnAString through its vibrant and colourful kites. This Cape Mental Health’s flagship event since 1994 has been raising awareness of mental health every October.

Their annual Pop-Up Fly Event will take place at Melkbosstrand Beach on Sunday, 27 October and will feature professional kiters such as Mari and Bradley Ware-Lane, Bobby Gathoo, Brian Skinner, Frans Marais and others - as well as Tony Jetland from California, USA and Amel Amita, Najah China and Afef Sebti all the way from Tunisia. Help put: Dr Ingrid Daniels. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA) This year’s theme, #HopeOnAString, is a powerful metaphor for resilience. “The Cape Town International Kite Festival is the opportunity to ensure that the conversations regarding mental health are normalised,” explains Dr Ingrid Daniels, CEO of Cape Mental Health.