Mense were doing double takes at Kim Kardashian’s new Instagram post, with the reality TV queen looking almost unrecognisable. She dropped three new pictures of her in her SKIMS Winter Heat range.

Kim posed in her new knitwear underwear, that will make your ouma with her breiwerk blush. The mother of four also sported a new look. Kim K swopped her raven black hair for blonde locks and new make-up, which seemed to give her an extra shade of tan.

Her 359 million followers though weren’t even convinced that they were looking at the fashion entrepreneur. With over 5 000 comments, they were all saying the diselle ding – that she looks like other celebrities. One fan, Jadejulia, wrote: “Why are you dressed up like Beyonce lol.”

Her comment received over 80 replies. One said: “Exactly lol”, while another added: “Funny, very funny, but Kimberly looks Amazy, still a funny joke though.” (sic) While many fans compared her look to Beyonce, some mense sakked af that she looked like Colombian popstar Shakira. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKIMS (@skims) Juicyylola said: “It’s giving Shakira.” Replies included, “exactly what I was thinking”, “I guess they all visit the same doc” and “it’s giving Christina Aguilera”.

Someone even brought R&B singer Ciara into the conversation. Dar_escobar said: “I thought it was Beyonce or Ciara.” Clutchthechrist said: “Poor woman, she’s everyone except herself.”

Some fans just hated the hair colour, with thattangirlmonica saying: “Who installed that wig?” One even added: “Looking like Wendy Williams.” Kim got loads of hate over the weekend after she showed up to her New York City SKIMS store opening with a stukkende voet.