While not much is spoken or known about the life and legacy of Anna de Koning, a new children’s book aims to make her a household name and taught at schools. Anna arrived at the Cape colony from Bengal as an enslaved child, but would remarkably become one of the wealthiest and most influential women of the colony.

Lauren Jacobs is the author of ‘Woman of Freedom: The story of Anna de Koning’, illustrated by Elanie Bieldt. Jacobs, from Cape Town, has degrees in Journalism, Psychology, Counselling, Theology, and worked as a non-profit trauma worker and therapist for five years. She is also a radio presenter. At just five years old, Anna de Koning arrived in the Cape with her mother Ansela/Angela and two siblings around 1660-1661. They laboured for Jan van Riebeek before being sold to Abraham Gabbema, who handed Ansela her freedom papers the night before he returned to Europe. Ansela purchased land in the Heerengracht (currently Adderley Street), where Anna grew up in a large home.

In 1678, Anna married a wealthy Swede and V.O.C official, Olof Bergh and had 12 children. She inherited his entire estate following his death. Her portrait is the only one of its kind of a freed slave woman painted in the 17th century of the Cape. Lauren says: “I spend quite a lot of time reading history books and almost as much time in the archives, trying to uncover and find the women who contributed to our city, so about five years ago I was reading about Anna de Koning and I fell in love with her story.