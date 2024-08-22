Gordon's Bay's pristine beaches will soon have vibrant murals on their walls, courtesy of talented young artists. The colourful drawings of twelve kids from different Helderberg communities will be displayed for everyone to see, thanks to a project launched earlier this year by ward councillor Sean Stacey.

Stacey says he wanted to empower local youth and showcase their talent. “I'm thrilled to see it come to life! The other aspect of initiating the project was to try to attract more tourist activity in the ward, which I'm sure these murals will do.” Lekker: Drawing of the Gordon’s Bay area. Picture: supplied The initiative was open to Grades 1, 2 and 3.

“I want to have more tourists visit Gordon's Bay instead of St James and Muizenberg. “More tourists equals more money for local businesses, restaurants, guest houses, hotels and shops,” Stacey says. Painting will kick off on the first weekend in September, weather permitting.

Councillor: Sean Stacey. Picture: from profile Stacey says he is grateful for the little kids who stepped up to the challeng: “I wouldn't have been able to execute this without you. I'm looking forward to the "big painting day" and seeing the murals bring our community even closer together. “Let's continue to nurture creativity and make Gordon's Bay an even more beautiful place to live and visit.” The mural artworks will be displayed in the harbour and beach areas.