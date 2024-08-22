Gordon's Bay's pristine beaches will soon have vibrant murals on their walls, courtesy of talented young artists.
The colourful drawings of twelve kids from different Helderberg communities will be displayed for everyone to see, thanks to a project launched earlier this year by ward councillor Sean Stacey.
Stacey says he wanted to empower local youth and showcase their talent.
“I'm thrilled to see it come to life! The other aspect of initiating the project was to try to attract more tourist activity in the ward, which I'm sure these murals will do.”
The initiative was open to Grades 1, 2 and 3.
“I want to have more tourists visit Gordon's Bay instead of St James and Muizenberg.
“More tourists equals more money for local businesses, restaurants, guest houses, hotels and shops,” Stacey says.
Painting will kick off on the first weekend in September, weather permitting.
Stacey says he is grateful for the little kids who stepped up to the challeng: “I wouldn't have been able to execute this without you. I'm looking forward to the "big painting day" and seeing the murals bring our community even closer together.
“Let's continue to nurture creativity and make Gordon's Bay an even more beautiful place to live and visit.”
The mural artworks will be displayed in the harbour and beach areas.
The children will now display their artwork at several locations on the beaches and in the neighbourhood, according to the Gordon's Bay Residents Association(GBRA) chairperson Edwina Hadfield.
“It has been a fabulous journey of engaging and encouraging the youth to enter. We look forward to the day they get to put their murals on the walls and get painting under the guidance of local artists,” she says.