One thousand pets in Khayelitsha will be vaccinated against rabies in the coming weeks. The Mdzananda Animal Clinic says it is thrilled to announce a new partnership with FOUR PAWS, who generously funded the vaccination in honour of World Rabies Day, which was commemorated last Saturday.

The clinic is also celebrating 28 years in existence this month. It said this critical sponsorship extends to the administration of 5-in-1 vaccinations, which protect pets from deadly viruses such as Parvovirus and Distemper, along with providing dewormers. “We are honoured to receive this sponsorship from FOUR PAWS, which is enabling us to protect the animals of Khayelitsha and ensure essential primary health care,” says Marcelle du Plessis, Fundraising and Communications Executive at Mdzananda.

"Vaccinations are a vital component of safeguarding both pets and the community." Rabies is a viral disease that affects the central nervous system of mammals, including humans, and is almost always fatal once symptoms appear. The virus is transmitted through the saliva of infected animals, typically through bites.