Khanyi Mbau teased her transformation with a new video. The 40-year-old actress shared in August that she is upgrading her face card and this weekend a video of her at the plastic surgeon’s office went viral.

The actress, known for her love of looking her best, revealed she chose more permanent options this time because she was over temporary fixes like Botox and fillers. Her latest procedures included a fox eye lift, a subnasal lip lift and blepharoplasty to reduce sagging eyelids, with Mbau dubbing herself Li Chong because of her “Chinese” looks. Past: Actress Mbau. Picture: supplied Mbau recently went for a follow-up appointment to check her progress and controversial media personality Musa Khawula shared footage of the consultation.

In the clip, Khanyi is seen calmly sitting on a bed while doctors adjust the tapes on her face. And Mzansi’s netizens had a klomp to say. We stand with Khanyi Mbau in these difficult times 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wIx8iQtfEL — Oracle (@Oracle5152) November 23, 2024 Mbau’s decision to go under the knife got everyone talking about beauty ideals, body image, and how far people are willing to go to feel their best.

X user @Ketso28 commented: “Body dysmorphic disorder is crippling so many people. “This cannot be normal Yho. so much pain, so much money; all because someone feels uncomfortable with how they look.” @Sphe____commented: “Torturing yourself like this really need to be studied”

@Hozeh5 wrote: “This one I think she has identity issues, you can't do this to yourself.🥹🥹.” @molebatsi_nemo also wrote: “This is so sad man. We are seeing a mental health crisis unfold and no one can say anything because money and influence are involved. I really hate what we have become. Normalising disorder. Body Dysmorphia is not a joke.” Mbau, star of The Wife, has been living in Dubai with her boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga, has been spending loads of time in Turkiye, getting her cosmetic surgery.